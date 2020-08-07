Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Short Interest Update

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,970,000 shares, a decrease of 7.9% from the July 15th total of 2,140,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 691,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:CTAS traded up $4.56 on Friday, reaching $307.59. 10,376 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 519,785. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $279.07 and its 200-day moving average is $251.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Cintas has a 1-year low of $154.33 and a 1-year high of $311.02.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 27.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cintas will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in Cintas in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Cintas by 61.3% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 83.3% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 63.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CTAS. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $302.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Sunday, July 26th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Cintas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $263.70.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

