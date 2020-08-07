Cirrus Logic’s (CRUS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Colliers Secur.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Colliers Secur. in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Colliers Secur. also issued estimates for Cirrus Logic’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cirrus Logic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.63.

Shares of NASDAQ CRUS opened at $65.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.17. Cirrus Logic has a 1 year low of $47.04 and a 1 year high of $91.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 4.23.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $242.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.25 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 16.75%. Cirrus Logic’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cirrus Logic will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Scott Arnold Anderson sold 12,000 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.85, for a total transaction of $886,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,148,736.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John C. Carter sold 625 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total transaction of $46,243.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,387.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic during the 1st quarter worth $95,000. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

