Citadel Trading Up 144.4% Over Last Week (CTL)

Citadel (CURRENCY:CTL) traded 63% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 7th. Citadel has a total market cap of $42,284.39 and approximately $180.00 worth of Citadel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Citadel coin can now be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Citadel has traded up 144.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000041 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000016 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel Coin Profile

Citadel (CRYPTO:CTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. Citadel’s total supply is 10,969,269 coins. Citadel’s official Twitter account is @Citadel_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Citadel is citadelplatform.io.

Buying and Selling Citadel

Citadel can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Citadel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Citadel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Citadel using one of the exchanges listed above.

