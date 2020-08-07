Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) Short Interest Update

Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 176,700 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the July 15th total of 167,800 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.2 days.

In other Citizens & Northern news, Director Terry L. Lehman bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.93 per share, for a total transaction of $59,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,259 shares in the company, valued at $264,251.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frank G. Pellegrino bought 2,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.91 per share, with a total value of $35,866.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,540.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 8,540 shares of company stock valued at $161,260 over the last ninety days. 4.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Citizens & Northern by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 173,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after acquiring an additional 10,197 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Citizens & Northern by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Citizens & Northern by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Citizens & Northern by 290.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 11,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Citizens & Northern by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 943,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,866,000 after acquiring an additional 5,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Citizens & Northern stock opened at $17.58 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.08 and a 200 day moving average of $20.65. Citizens & Northern has a 12 month low of $15.69 and a 12 month high of $29.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. Citizens & Northern had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 20.86%. The company had revenue of $19.56 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citizens & Northern will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. Citizens & Northern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.53%.

CZNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Citizens & Northern from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Citizens & Northern in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Citizens & Northern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Citizens & Northern Company Profile

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York. The company offers deposit products, including various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits, as well as non-insured RepoSweep accounts.

