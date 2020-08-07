Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Position Lifted by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 32.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,481 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,170 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $4,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 11.9% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 29,615 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $4,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 2.0% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,000 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 52,101 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $7,706,000 after acquiring an additional 17,171 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,577,000. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citrix Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.77.

Shares of Citrix Systems stock traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $141.14. 1,140,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,108,718. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $90.57 and a one year high of $173.56. The company has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $147.74 and a 200 day moving average of $135.92.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.30. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 201.80% and a net margin of 24.11%. The company had revenue of $799.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 1,163 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.01, for a total transaction of $170,972.63. Also, CAO Jessica Soisson sold 5,806 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.98, for a total value of $899,813.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,152 shares of company stock valued at $3,965,221. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

