Clams Price Reaches $1.15 on Exchanges (CLAM)

Clams (CURRENCY:CLAM) traded down 60.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 7th. During the last week, Clams has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. Clams has a total market capitalization of $4.87 million and $32.00 worth of Clams was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Clams coin can now be purchased for $1.15 or 0.00009990 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00022615 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00014884 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00011949 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001257 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005045 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00011040 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000166 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Clams Profile

CLAM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on May 15th, 2014. Clams’ total supply is 17,866,809 coins and its circulating supply is 4,241,252 coins. Clams’ official Twitter account is @ClamClient and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Clams is /r/CLAMClient and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Clams is clamcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Clams

Clams can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clams directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Clams should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Clams using one of the exchanges listed above.

