CLARIANT AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $19.70

CLARIANT AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.70 and traded as low as $19.61. CLARIANT AG/ADR shares last traded at $19.61, with a volume of 137 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CLZNY. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CLARIANT AG/ADR in a research report on Monday, July 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CLARIANT AG/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th.

Get CLARIANT AG/ADR alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.70 and a 200-day moving average of $19.59.

About CLARIANT AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:CLZNY)

Clariant AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates in four segments: Care Chemicals, Catalysis, Natural Resources, and Plastics & Coatings. The company offers flame retardants, performance additives, and advanced surface solutions for use in plastics, coatings, inks, and other applications; and catalysts for the petrochemical and refining, synthesis gas, chemical, emissions control, specialty zeolites and zeolite-based, and custom catalyst markets.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for CLARIANT AG/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLARIANT AG/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.