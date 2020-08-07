ClearPoll (POLL) Trading 2.5% Lower This Week

ClearPoll (CURRENCY:POLL) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 7th. During the last week, ClearPoll has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ClearPoll token can currently be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ClearPoll has a market cap of $13,030.50 and $2.00 worth of ClearPoll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ClearPoll alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001392 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00041036 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $581.69 or 0.04995767 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003281 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002197 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00051076 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00029879 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00013669 BTC.

ClearPoll Profile

ClearPoll is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2017. ClearPoll’s total supply is 8,999,992 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,999,991 tokens. ClearPoll’s official Twitter account is @voteclearpoll and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ClearPoll is clearpoll.com. The Reddit community for ClearPoll is /r/clearpoll.

Buying and Selling ClearPoll

ClearPoll can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ClearPoll directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ClearPoll should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ClearPoll using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ClearPoll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ClearPoll and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.