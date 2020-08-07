Clearside Biomedical Inc (NASDAQ:CLSD) Short Interest Up 5.7% in July

Clearside Biomedical Inc (NASDAQ:CLSD) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the July 15th total of 1,570,000 shares. Currently, 5.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 395,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

CLSD stock opened at $1.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Clearside Biomedical has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $4.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.15.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.00 million. Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 165.19% and a negative net margin of 293.61%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on CLSD. Roth Capital began coverage on Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clearside Biomedical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clearside Biomedical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.05.

In other Clearside Biomedical news, CEO George M. Lasezkay sold 32,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total transaction of $63,978.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 311,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,089. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Clearside Biomedical during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Clearside Biomedical during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Clearside Biomedical during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Clearside Biomedical during the 4th quarter worth about $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.62% of the company’s stock.

About Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological therapies to restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. It develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

