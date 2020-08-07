CloakCoin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $21,210.00 (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. CloakCoin has a market cap of $894,195.58 and approximately $21,210.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CloakCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00001415 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00007085 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004704 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001214 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00000753 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00040495 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

CloakCoin Profile

CloakCoin (CRYPTO:CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,486,348 coins. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com. The official message board for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CloakCoin Coin Trading

CloakCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CloakCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

