Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its stake in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,368 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $10,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Clorox by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 24,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox during the 2nd quarter worth about $252,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox during the second quarter worth approximately $548,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the 2nd quarter valued at $278,000. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Clorox from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $193.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Clorox from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Cfra upped their price target on Clorox from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.93.

In other Clorox news, SVP William S. Bailey sold 7,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.53, for a total value of $1,653,806.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,148,645.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Denise Garner sold 25,832 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.62, for a total transaction of $5,104,919.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,452,026.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,908 shares of company stock valued at $12,236,771. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $236.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.13, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.28. Clorox Co has a 1 year low of $144.12 and a 1 year high of $239.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.41. Clorox had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 138.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. Clorox’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Clorox Co will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 28th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 60.33%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

