Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) Stock Position Reduced by Pettee Investors Inc.

Pettee Investors Inc. cut its position in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Clorox makes up 2.5% of Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $4,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Clorox by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in Clorox by 242.8% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 4,036 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Clorox during the first quarter valued at $1,149,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Clorox during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the second quarter worth $247,000. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Denise Garner sold 25,832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.62, for a total value of $5,104,919.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,452,026.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP William S. Bailey sold 7,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.53, for a total transaction of $1,653,806.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,148,645.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,908 shares of company stock worth $12,236,771. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLX stock traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $237.49. 981,286 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,913,782. The stock has a market cap of $29.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $225.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.93. Clorox Co has a 52-week low of $144.12 and a 52-week high of $239.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 138.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Clorox Co will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 28th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is an increase from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 60.33%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CLX shares. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $164.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Clorox from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $249.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.93.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

