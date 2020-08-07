Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) Insider Preben Prebensen Acquires 14 Shares

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) insider Preben Prebensen bought 14 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,105 ($13.60) per share, for a total transaction of £154.70 ($190.38).

Preben Prebensen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 6th, Preben Prebensen bought 13 shares of Close Brothers Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,141 ($14.04) per share, with a total value of £148.33 ($182.54).

On Friday, June 5th, Preben Prebensen purchased 12 shares of Close Brothers Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,197 ($14.73) per share, for a total transaction of £143.64 ($176.77).

LON:CBG opened at GBX 1,100 ($13.54) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62. Close Brothers Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 10.93 ($0.13) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,663 ($20.47). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,124.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,173.12.

Several research firms have commented on CBG. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,170 ($14.40) to GBX 1,100 ($13.54) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Close Brothers Group to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 1,150 ($14.15) to GBX 1,400 ($17.23) in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,212 ($14.92) price objective (down previously from GBX 1,215 ($14.95)) on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,268.60 ($15.61).

Close Brothers Group Company Profile

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Securities, and Asset Management. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

