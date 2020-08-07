Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.81. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund shares last traded at $9.81, with a volume of 415 shares trading hands.

Get Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.1008 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 539,343 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,906,000 after buying an additional 3,872 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 19.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,204 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,188 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,437 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 6,389 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its position in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 114,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 7,278 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $132,000.

About Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV)

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.