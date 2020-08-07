Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Short Interest Down 18.3% in July

Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 865,600 shares, a decline of 18.3% from the July 15th total of 1,060,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CCEP. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. ABN Amro upgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from $45.00 to $47.25 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.66.

Coca-Cola European Partners stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,457,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,715,283. Coca-Cola European Partners has a 12-month low of $28.35 and a 12-month high of $58.94. The company has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCEP. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 1,588.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.46% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola European Partners

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling flavors, energy drinks, juices, isotonics, and other drinks, as well as water. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Sprite brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Mezzo Mix, Schweppes, Royal Bliss, Fïnle, Monster, GLACÉAU Smartwater, Vio, Chaudfontaine, Fuze Tea, Honest Coffee, Oasis, Capri-Sun, Honest, and Tropico brands.

