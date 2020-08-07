Coca-Cola European Partners Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:CCEP)

Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 682 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,056% compared to the average volume of 59 call options.

Shares of NYSE:CCEP traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.27. The stock had a trading volume of 34,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,336,264. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.77. The company has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Coca-Cola European Partners has a fifty-two week low of $28.35 and a fifty-two week high of $58.94.

Get Coca-Cola European Partners alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on CCEP. UBS Group dropped their price target on Coca-Cola European Partners from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. ABN Amro raised shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.66.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners by 1,588.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners during the first quarter worth $44,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners during the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners by 36.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. 26.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Coca-Cola European Partners

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling flavors, energy drinks, juices, isotonics, and other drinks, as well as water. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Sprite brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Mezzo Mix, Schweppes, Royal Bliss, Fïnle, Monster, GLACÉAU Smartwater, Vio, Chaudfontaine, Fuze Tea, Honest Coffee, Oasis, Capri-Sun, Honest, and Tropico brands.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola European Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola European Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.