COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Receives “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCHGY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Societe Generale raised COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Get COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:CCHGY traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.93. 1,331 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,750. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.96 and its 200-day moving average is $27.38. COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR has a one year low of $17.25 and a one year high of $37.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

About COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

Read More: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.