CoinPoker (CHP) Hits Market Cap of $1.12 Million

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 7th. CoinPoker has a market cap of $1.12 million and approximately $9,900.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinPoker token can currently be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC, Allcoin and Kucoin. In the last week, CoinPoker has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008652 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $229.65 or 0.01981317 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00090124 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.04 or 0.00190155 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000884 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000172 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00110678 BTC.

About CoinPoker

CoinPoker was first traded on October 24th, 2017. CoinPoker’s total supply is 282,554,704 tokens and its circulating supply is 267,956,001 tokens. CoinPoker’s official website is coinpoker.com. CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for CoinPoker is medium.com/@CoinPoker. The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling CoinPoker

CoinPoker can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Allcoin, HitBTC and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinPoker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinPoker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

