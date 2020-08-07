CoinUs (CNUS) Trading 3.1% Higher This Week

CoinUs (CURRENCY:CNUS) traded down 80% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 7th. In the last week, CoinUs has traded up 3.1% against the dollar. CoinUs has a market capitalization of $444,033.63 and approximately $255.00 worth of CoinUs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinUs token can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges including DigiFinex and Allbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002484 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000022 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Martkist (MARTK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000243 BTC.

CoinUs Token Profile

CNUS is a token. CoinUs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 340,000,000 tokens. CoinUs’ official Twitter account is @CoinUs_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CoinUs is www.coinus.io. CoinUs’ official message board is medium.com/@coinus.official.

Buying and Selling CoinUs

CoinUs can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and Allbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinUs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinUs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinUs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

