Colliers Secur. Comments on Inspire Medical Systems’ Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:INSP)

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) – Stock analysts at Colliers Secur. issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Inspire Medical Systems in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 5th. Colliers Secur. analyst K. Bauser anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.65) for the quarter.

INSP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lowered Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.08.

NYSE:INSP opened at $105.95 on Friday. Inspire Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $40.53 and a fifty-two week high of $119.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 20.48 and a quick ratio of 10.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.22.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $12.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.06 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 35.04% and a negative net margin of 69.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share.

In related news, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 12,000 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.25, for a total transaction of $1,167,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Casey M. Tansey sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total transaction of $8,404,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 124,730 shares in the company, valued at $10,482,309.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,064,460 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INSP. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,645,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $19,359,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after acquiring an additional 7,818 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $309,000. 86.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

