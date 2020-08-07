Comerica Bank Acquires 5,374 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,383 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,374 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $14,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in Autodesk by 458.6% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 162 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in Autodesk by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 223 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 11,531 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,306,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Fronzo Pascal W. Di sold 8,186 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,596,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,730 shares of company stock valued at $12,807,378 over the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADSK. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Autodesk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $179.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.00.

Shares of Autodesk stock traded down $3.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $239.97. 7,117 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,122,523. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $238.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.15. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.38 and a twelve month high of $251.39. The company has a market cap of $53.00 billion, a PE ratio of 177.79, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.56.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The software company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. Autodesk had a net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 230.16%. The firm had revenue of $866.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.