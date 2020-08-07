Comerica Bank Acquires 84,892 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Comerica Bank grew its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,003,140 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,892 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in General Electric were worth $14,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 33,582 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 5,378 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its position in General Electric by 2.3% during the second quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 79,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 8.9% during the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 40,772 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in General Electric by 6.2% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 116,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 6,752 shares in the last quarter. 61.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other General Electric news, Director Edward P. Garden sold 3,264,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total transaction of $19,880,689.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 15,569,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $95,594,630.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GE. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on General Electric from $6.51 to $6.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.02.

Shares of NYSE:GE traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.25. The company had a trading volume of 262,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,485,728. General Electric has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $55.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.16.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $17.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 26th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.15%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

