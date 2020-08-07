Comerica Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 229,381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,296 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $14,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth about $11,261,000. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 28,129 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth about $1,180,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,187 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 5,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 132.5% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 27,200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

AMD traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.92. The stock had a trading volume of 473,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,091,096. The company has a market cap of $101.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.76 and a 200 day moving average of $52.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.10. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.43 and a 1 year high of $86.98.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 7.96%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

AMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $56.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Nomura boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.78.

In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $4,143,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 752,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,553,525. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.41, for a total value of $8,311,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,753,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,580,854.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 536,000 shares of company stock valued at $31,288,180. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

Featured Article: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.