Comerica Bank Buys 1,749 Shares of QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS)

Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 205,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.34% of QTS Realty Trust worth $13,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,915,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,262 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 6.3% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,748,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,132,000 after buying an additional 163,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 7.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,497,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,980,000 after buying an additional 180,073 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 2.0% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,259,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,050,000 after buying an additional 43,964 shares during the period. Finally, V3 Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 2.6% during the first quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,087,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,075,000 after buying an additional 27,100 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:QTS traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.26. 1,220 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 618,335. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -228.19 and a beta of 0.54. QTS Realty Trust Inc has a 52-week low of $42.64 and a 52-week high of $72.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.25 and its 200-day moving average is $61.21.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.63). QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 1.87%. The company had revenue of $131.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.99 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that QTS Realty Trust Inc will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. QTS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 71.48%.

QTS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded QTS Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut QTS Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on QTS Realty Trust from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.41.

In related news, Director Scott D. Miller sold 35,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.48, for a total value of $2,535,324.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,249,623.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shirley E. Goza sold 15,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.73, for a total value of $1,090,444.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,061,920.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,886 shares of company stock valued at $4,929,369 in the last ninety days. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About QTS Realty Trust

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

