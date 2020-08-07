Comerica Bank Decreases Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,674 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $14,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.8% in the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 4,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.7% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 7,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 7.9% in the first quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 1,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.3% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 12,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 733 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total value of $70,602.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 100,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.54, for a total value of $9,554,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 111,486 shares of company stock worth $10,632,325. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $101.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $116.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.64.

Shares of NYSE ICE traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.69. 86,902 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,642,005. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 1 year low of $63.51 and a 1 year high of $101.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.53. The stock has a market cap of $52.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.54.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 29.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

