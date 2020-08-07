Comerica Bank Purchases 4,220 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,177 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,220 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Illumina were worth $14,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Illumina by 0.5% during the second quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,548 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Management Co. raised its position in shares of Illumina by 0.3% in the second quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 9,152 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Illumina by 9.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 334 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 49.2% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in shares of Illumina by 5.0% in the first quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 696 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Illumina from $370.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lowered shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Illumina from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Illumina from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $341.29.

In other news, SVP Robert P. Ragusa sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.76, for a total value of $1,703,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,799,735.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.03, for a total transaction of $319,224.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,628 shares of company stock worth $11,423,804. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ILMN traded down $50.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $348.89. The company had a trading volume of 69,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,704. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $376.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $321.18. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.78 and a 1-year high of $404.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 4.10. The company has a market capitalization of $51.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.99.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

