Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,020,000 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the July 15th total of 10,460,000 shares. Approximately 5.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of COMM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Commscope by 1,076.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,730 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,498 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Commscope by 3,542.0% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,642 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commscope during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Commscope by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,069 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Commscope by 803.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,776 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 6,026 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COMM. Wolfe Research began coverage on Commscope in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Commscope from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Nomura increased their price objective on Commscope from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Commscope from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered Commscope from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.70.

NASDAQ COMM opened at $11.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.91, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.18. Commscope has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $15.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.58.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.22. Commscope had a negative net margin of 11.72% and a positive return on equity of 32.68%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Commscope will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commscope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

