Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Community Healthcare Trust worth $1,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the first quarter worth $69,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Community Healthcare Trust during the second quarter valued at about $137,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Community Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 37.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 5.7% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHCT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Community Healthcare Trust from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Community Healthcare Trust from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.57.

NYSE:CHCT opened at $48.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.81. Community Healthcare Trust Inc has a 52-week low of $20.12 and a 52-week high of $52.33. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 0.64.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.30). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 19.46%. Analysts forecast that Community Healthcare Trust Inc will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.423 per share. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is presently 94.92%.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in non-urban markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $478.4 million in 105 real estate properties as of March 31, 2019, located in 29 states, totaling approximately 2.3 million square feet.

