Comparing Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) and Bay Banks of Virginia (NASDAQ:BAYK)

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) and Bay Banks of Virginia (OTCMKTS:BAYK) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Fifth Third Bancorp has a beta of 1.7, indicating that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bay Banks of Virginia has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.2% of Fifth Third Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.0% of Bay Banks of Virginia shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Fifth Third Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of Bay Banks of Virginia shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Fifth Third Bancorp and Bay Banks of Virginia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fifth Third Bancorp 16.55% 7.37% 0.81% Bay Banks of Virginia -7.66% 4.35% 0.48%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fifth Third Bancorp and Bay Banks of Virginia’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fifth Third Bancorp $9.79 billion 1.44 $2.51 billion $2.77 7.14 Bay Banks of Virginia $55.38 million 1.43 $7.06 million $0.54 11.02

Fifth Third Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Bay Banks of Virginia. Fifth Third Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bay Banks of Virginia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Fifth Third Bancorp and Bay Banks of Virginia, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fifth Third Bancorp 1 6 11 0 2.56 Bay Banks of Virginia 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fifth Third Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $24.50, suggesting a potential upside of 23.93%. Given Fifth Third Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Fifth Third Bancorp is more favorable than Bay Banks of Virginia.

Summary

Fifth Third Bancorp beats Bay Banks of Virginia on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers. Its Branch Banking segment provides a range of deposit and loan products to individuals and small businesses. This segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity loans and lines of credit, credit cards, and loans for automobiles and personal financing needs, as well as cash management services for small businesses. The company's Consumer Lending segment engages in direct lending activities that include origination, retention, and servicing of residential mortgage and home equity loans or lines of credit; and indirect lending activities, including loans to consumers through correspondent lenders and automobile dealers. Fifth Third Bancorp's Wealth & Asset Management segment provides various investment alternatives for individuals, companies, and not-for-profit organizations. It offers retail brokerage services to individual clients; and broker dealer services to the institutional marketplace. This segment also provides asset management services; holistic strategies to affluent clients in wealth planning, investing, insurance, and wealth protection; and advisory services for institutional clients comprising states and municipalities. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 1,121 full-service banking centers and 2,419 ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, and North Carolina. Fifth Third Bancorp was founded in 1858 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Bay Banks of Virginia Company Profile

Bay Banks of Virginia, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and consumers in Virginia. The company accepts checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, cash management accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include commercial and industrial loans, such as small business loans, asset based loans, and other secured and unsecured loans and lines of credit; residential and commercial mortgages; home equity loans; consumer installment loans; and consumer loans comprising automobile and boat financing, home improvement loans, and unsecured personal loans. It also offers credit cards; investment accounts; and insurance, online banking, telephone banking, mobile banking, analysis checking, cash management deposit, wire, direct deposit payroll, and remote deposit services, as well as a line of commercial lending options. In addition, the company offers management services, including estate planning and settlement, as well as trust administration, investment, and wealth management services; and revocable and irrevocable living trusts, testamentary trusts, custodial accounts, investment management accounts, and managed and self-directed rollover individual retirement accounts for personal and corporate trusts. As of February 6, 2019, it operated 20 banking offices, including a production office located throughout the greater Richmond area, the Northern Neck region, Middlesex County, the Tri-Cities area of Petersburg, Hopewell and Colonial Heights, Suffolk, and Virginia Beach. Bay Banks of Virginia, Inc. was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

