Compound Trading Up 7.1% This Week (COMP)

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 7th. During the last week, Compound has traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar. One Compound token can currently be purchased for approximately $143.88 or 0.01230637 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Compound has a market capitalization of $368.51 million and $50.84 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001530 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000454 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000022 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 31.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,561,279 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance.

Compound Token Trading

Compound can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

