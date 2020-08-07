Comstock Metals (CVE:CSL) Shares Down 3.6%

Comstock Metals Ltd (CVE:CSL)’s stock price traded down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14, 12,000 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 23% from the average session volume of 15,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.11. The company has a market cap of $2.19 million and a P/E ratio of -0.37.

Comstock Metals Company Profile (CVE:CSL)

Comstock Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. It primarily explores for gold and cobalt deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Preview SW gold project in the La Ronge district of Saskatchewan. It also holds an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Rawhide cobalt-silver project comprising 42 claim units covering an area of 662 hectares located in Ontario.

