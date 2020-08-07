Concord Medical Services Hldg Ltd (NYSE:CCM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Concord Medical Services Hldg Ltd (NYSE:CCM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the July 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of CCM stock opened at $1.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.90. Concord Medical Services has a twelve month low of $1.13 and a twelve month high of $2.92.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Concord Medical Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Concord Medical Services Company Profile

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a network of radiotherapy and diagnostic imaging centers in the People's Republic of China. The company's services comprise linear accelerators external beam radiotherapy, gamma knife radiosurgery, head gamma knife systems, body gamma knife systems, CyberKnife robotic radiosurgery system, proton beam therapy systems, and diagnostic imaging services.

