Conduent Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:CNDT)

Conduent Inc (NYSE:CNDT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders bought 7,458 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 3,021% compared to the average daily volume of 239 call options.

In related news, Director A. Scott Letier bought 16,434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.07 per share, with a total value of $34,018.38. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 151,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,961.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Clifford Skelton bought 55,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.80 per share, with a total value of $100,008.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,281,322 shares in the company, valued at $4,106,379.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 86,994 shares of company stock valued at $163,876 over the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Conduent by 120.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 518,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 283,339 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Conduent by 8.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 378,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 29,900 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Conduent by 118.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 12,303 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Conduent by 56.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 301,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 109,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Conduent by 30.5% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 24,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 5,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CNDT shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Conduent in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Conduent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Conduent from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

NYSE:CNDT traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.92. The company had a trading volume of 62,239,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,092,135. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Conduent has a 1 year low of $1.54 and a 1 year high of $8.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $819.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.87.

Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Conduent had a negative net margin of 32.11% and a positive return on equity of 6.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Conduent will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries.

