ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Research analysts at Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) in a research note issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 311.52% from the company’s current price.

CFMS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of ConforMIS in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of ConforMIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of ConforMIS in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ConforMIS in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ConforMIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.94.

Shares of CFMS opened at $0.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.85. ConforMIS has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $2.68.

ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. ConforMIS had a negative net margin of 35.03% and a negative return on equity of 167.97%. Equities analysts forecast that ConforMIS will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ConforMIS by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 197,597 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 14,714 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of ConforMIS by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 52,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares during the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of ConforMIS by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 72,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConforMIS by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConforMIS by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 167,823 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 33,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.52% of the company’s stock.

ConforMIS Company Profile

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers customized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a customized bicompartmental knee replacement system; and iUni, a customized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee.

