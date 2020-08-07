Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Trading Up 6.6%

Conn’s Inc (NASDAQ:CONN)’s share price was up 6.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.06 and last traded at $11.03, approximately 393,566 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 942,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.35.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CONN shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Conn’s from $4.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Conn’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Conn’s in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Conn’s from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Conn’s from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.64.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 6.46 and a quick ratio of 5.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.07 million, a P/E ratio of -16.89 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.60.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($1.57). The firm had revenue of $317.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.86 million. Conn’s had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a negative return on equity of 1.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Conn’s Inc will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Conn’s by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 445,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,516,000 after acquiring an additional 67,569 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Conn’s by 52.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,175,813 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,915,000 after acquiring an additional 403,966 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Conn’s by 21.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 389,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 68,399 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Conn’s by 112.7% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 117,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 62,277 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Conn’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Conn’s Company Profile (NASDAQ:CONN)

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

