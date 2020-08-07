Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Lowered to Neutral at Pi Financial

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Pi Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CNSWF. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th.

OTCMKTS:CNSWF traded up $25.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,226.00. 584 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 591. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,151.18. Constellation Software has a 12 month low of $746.28 and a 12 month high of $1,284.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $8.57 EPS for the quarter. Constellation Software had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 87.50%. The company had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter.

About Constellation Software

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, installation, and customization of software to various markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment develops and distributes software solutions primarily to government and government-related customers.

