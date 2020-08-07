ContentBox (BOX) 24 Hour Volume Hits $156,536.00

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. ContentBox has a market cap of $3.01 million and approximately $156,536.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ContentBox token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ContentBox has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00013691 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ConnectJob (CJT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sharpe Platform Token (SHP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Show (SHOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Saifu (SFU) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000665 BTC.

About ContentBox

BOX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 932,585,231 tokens. The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ContentBox’s official website is contentbox.one. The official message board for ContentBox is medium.com/contentbox. ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ContentBox Token Trading

ContentBox can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ContentBox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ContentBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

