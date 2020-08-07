Contentos Price Hits $0.0088 (COS)

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 7th. One Contentos token can now be bought for about $0.0088 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance DEX. Contentos has a total market cap of $17.26 million and $7.41 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Contentos has traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001406 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00040563 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $577.56 or 0.04982910 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003259 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002216 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00050340 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00029386 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00013223 BTC.

About Contentos

Contentos (CRYPTO:COS) is a token. It launched on August 2nd, 2018. Contentos’ total supply is 13,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,955,576,263 tokens. The official website for Contentos is www.contentos.io. The official message board for Contentos is medium.com/contentos-io. The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio.

Buying and Selling Contentos

Contentos can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Contentos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Contentos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

