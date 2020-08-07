Continental (ETR:CON) Given a €90.00 Price Target at Barclays

Continental (ETR:CON) has been assigned a €90.00 ($101.12) price objective by Barclays in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €70.00 ($78.65) price target on shares of Continental and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €105.00 ($117.98) target price on shares of Continental and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.00 ($84.27) target price on shares of Continental and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. HSBC set a €80.00 ($89.89) target price on shares of Continental and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Independent Research set a €89.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Continental and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Continental presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €97.11 ($109.11).

Shares of ETR:CON opened at €82.54 ($92.74) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €86.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is €86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.13, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Continental has a fifty-two week low of €51.45 ($57.81) and a fifty-two week high of €133.10 ($149.55).

Continental Company Profile

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

