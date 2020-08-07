CONVATEC GRP PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

CONVATEC GRP PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:CNVVY)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

CNVVY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt lowered shares of CONVATEC GRP PL/ADR to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of CONVATEC GRP PL/ADR in a report on Monday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of CONVATEC GRP PL/ADR in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of CONVATEC GRP PL/ADR in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. CONVATEC GRP PL/ADR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

CNVVY remained flat at $$10.75 during trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.95. CONVATEC GRP PL/ADR has a 1-year low of $6.69 and a 1-year high of $11.28.

About CONVATEC GRP PL/ADR

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as for traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

