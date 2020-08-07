Cormark Increases Algoma Central (TSE:ALC) Price Target to C$15.50

Algoma Central (TSE:ALC) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Cormark from C$13.00 to C$15.50 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price suggests a potential upside of 47.34% from the stock’s previous close.

ALC stock traded down C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$10.52. 11,639 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,058. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.25. Algoma Central has a 52-week low of C$7.01 and a 52-week high of C$13.96. The company has a market cap of $398.80 million and a P/E ratio of 17.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$10.36 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.61.

Algoma Central (TSE:ALC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.55) by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$85.10 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Algoma Central will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Algoma Central Company Profile

Algoma Central Corporation owns and operates a fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers on the Great Lakes – St. Lawrence Waterway in Canada. It operates in six segments: Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, Investment Properties, and Corporate. The company operates 12 self-unloading bulk carriers and 8 gearless bulk carriers; and owns and manages seven double-hull product tankers for the transportation of liquid petroleum products throughout the Great Lakes, the St.

