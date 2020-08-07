Cormark Weighs in on Trisura Group Ltd’s Q3 2020 Earnings (TSE:TSU)

Trisura Group Ltd (TSE:TSU) – Investment analysts at Cormark cut their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Trisura Group in a research report issued on Thursday, August 6th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.75. Cormark also issued estimates for Trisura Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.15 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.53 by C$0.41. The business had revenue of C$38.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$35.30 million.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$85.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$62.00 to C$107.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$59.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James lowered shares of Trisura Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$57.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Eight Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$77.00 to C$103.00 in a report on Thursday.

Shares of Trisura Group stock opened at C$93.53 on Friday. Trisura Group has a twelve month low of C$26.52 and a twelve month high of C$93.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.99. The stock has a market cap of $859.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$67.26 and a 200 day moving average price of C$50.83.

About Trisura Group

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada and the United States. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

