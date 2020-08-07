Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) PT Lowered to $28.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.89% from the stock’s current price.

CTVA has been the subject of several other research reports. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.69.

NYSE:CTVA traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.25. 62,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,508,557. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.87. The company has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.93. Corteva has a twelve month low of $20.38 and a twelve month high of $32.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. Corteva had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 4.68%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Corteva will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 167,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,945,000 after buying an additional 38,362 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 18,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 6,694 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 473,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,121,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 19,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 3,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

