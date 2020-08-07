Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 282,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,058 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $7,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in Corteva during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Corteva during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Corteva during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. BofA Securities raised shares of Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Corteva from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Corteva from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Corteva currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.69.

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $25.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.87. Corteva has a 12 month low of $20.38 and a 12 month high of $32.08.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 3.68%. Analysts predict that Corteva will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

