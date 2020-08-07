Cosmos Price Tops $4.03 on Exchanges (ATOM)

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. Over the last week, Cosmos has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar. Cosmos has a market cap of $769.03 million and approximately $122.40 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for $4.03 or 0.00034683 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinone, Hotbit, GDAC and BitForex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11,608.15 or 0.99829872 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000731 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00161960 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000972 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004622 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000337 BTC.

About Cosmos

ATOM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 23rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 237,928,231 coins and its circulating supply is 190,688,439 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network.

Cosmos Coin Trading

Cosmos can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, BitForex, GDAC and Coinone. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

