Couchain Tops 1-Day Volume of $4,531.00 (COU)

Couchain (CURRENCY:COU) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 7th. Couchain has a total market capitalization of $7,533.96 and $4,531.00 worth of Couchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Couchain has traded 6% lower against the US dollar. One Couchain token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX and Mercatox.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00040602 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $580.11 or 0.04993848 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003164 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002190 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00050825 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00029499 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00013319 BTC.

About Couchain

Couchain (COU) is a token. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2018. Couchain’s total supply is 23,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,200,000,000 tokens. Couchain’s official message board is medium.com/@Couchain. Couchain’s official Twitter account is @Couchain. Couchain’s official website is couchain.io.

Couchain Token Trading

Couchain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Couchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Couchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Couchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

