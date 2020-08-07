Counos Coin Reaches Market Cap of $75.92 Million (CCA)

Counos Coin (CURRENCY:CCA) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. Counos Coin has a total market capitalization of $75.92 million and approximately $253,592.00 worth of Counos Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Counos Coin has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar. One Counos Coin coin can currently be bought for about $5.11 or 0.00044297 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000102 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos Coin Profile

Counos Coin (CRYPTO:CCA) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Counos Coin’s total supply is 16,986,060 coins and its circulating supply is 14,848,324 coins. Counos Coin’s official website is counos.io. The official message board for Counos Coin is www.counos.io/blog.

