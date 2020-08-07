COVA Reaches One Day Volume of $530,775.00 (COVA)

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. In the last week, COVA has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar. COVA has a total market cap of $736,027.63 and approximately $530,775.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One COVA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including BitMax and Huobi.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008628 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $229.35 or 0.01973534 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00088952 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00190563 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000882 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000172 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00110539 BTC.

COVA Profile

COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 tokens. The official website for COVA is covalent.ai. COVA’s official message board is medium.com/@covatoken. The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken.

COVA Token Trading

COVA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi and BitMax. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade COVA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy COVA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

