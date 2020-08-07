Covesting Price Down 1.9% Over Last Week (COV)

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. During the last week, Covesting has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. One Covesting token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00002846 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, IDEX, YoBit and HitBTC. Covesting has a total market cap of $5.95 million and $15,896.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $229.04 or 0.01971702 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00086530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00190381 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000888 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000172 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00110750 BTC.

About Covesting

Covesting’s genesis date was October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 tokens. Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Covesting is medium.com/@Covesting. Covesting’s official website is covesting.io. The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Covesting Token Trading

Covesting can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, IDEX, Kucoin and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covesting should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Covesting using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

