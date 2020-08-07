CPChain (CPC) Reaches Market Cap of $1.03 Million

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. CPChain has a market cap of $1.03 million and $17,908.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CPChain has traded 16.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CPChain token can now be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bibox and Kucoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CPChain alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.78 or 0.00824210 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00010682 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00107265 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002448 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000152 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000708 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About CPChain

CPChain is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 20th, 2015. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 tokens. The official website for CPChain is www.cpchain.io. CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team. The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

CPChain Token Trading

CPChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bibox and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CPChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CPChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CPChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CPChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.